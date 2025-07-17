Politicians in Northern Ireland welcome lowering of voting age

THE voting age is set to be lowered in the UK to allow 16 and 17-year-olds to cast their vote in future general elections.

The move, announced by the British Government today, is part of a raft of changes to the democratic system, which will also include expanding voter ID to permit the use of UK-issued bank cards as an accepted form of ID at the polling station.

“For too long public trust in our democracy has been damaged and faith in our institutions has been allowed to decline,” Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said today.

“We are taking action to break down barriers to participation that will ensure more people have the opportunity to engage in UK democracy, supporting our Plan for Change, and delivering on our manifesto commitment to give sixteen year olds the right to vote,” she added.

“We cannot take our democracy for granted, and by protecting our elections from abuse and boosting participation we will strengthen the foundations of our society for the future.”

Currently only people aged 18 and over can vote in general elections in England and Northern Ireland.

This is expected to be lowered to 16 in both jurisdictions in time for the next general election.

In Wales and Scotland you can vote from the age of 16.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill has welcomed the news.

“This is a step forward for democracy and will enable young people to have a say in their future,” she said.

“I’ll now be contacting the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, urging him to ensure that the right to vote at 16 applies to the 2027 Assembly and Council elections in the North,” she added.

SDLP Leader Claire Hanna also welcomed the lowering of the voting age.

“Enfranchising 16 and 17-year-olds has been a long held SDLP position and we welcome confirmation from the government today that this will be in place for the next General Election,” she said.

“There are many young people in Northern Ireland actively engaged in politics and I know that for generations there has been frustration that they could not play a full role in the democratic process,” she added.

“At this age many young people are already out working part-time or contributing to our society in other ways and it’s important this has been recognised in the form of voting rights.

“Today’s decision will increase democratic and political participation across the North and that’s something we should all be working to achieve.”

Ms Hanna also called for the voting rights to be extended further in Northern Ireland.

“The SDLP believes that these voting rights must stretch beyond General Elections and be extended to voting for the Assembly and local councils,” she said.

“We will continue to make the case for that at Westminster and push for change to secure voting at all levels for 16 and 17-year-olds.

“As we work to shape the future of our island and continue efforts to build a New Ireland it’s important that the voices of our young people are heard.”