EIRCODE: Ireland celebrates 10 years of successful post code system

IRELAND is celebrating the ten year anniversary of the launch of its 'Eircode' post code system.

Rolled out in 2015, Eircodes were established to "deal with the challenges faced with non-unique addresses in Ireland".

Prior to their launch some 35 per cent of all properties in Ireland shaerd addresses with other properties.

This proved challenging for emergency services when attempting to locate addresses, an issue which was a key factor driving the introduction of a postal code system.

The lack of clarity on addresses also had a negative impact on people and businesses in rural areas and their access to goods and services.

In 2013 Capita Business Support Services Ireland Limited, trading as Eircode, were awarded the contract to develop, rollout and operate a national postcode system.

Since its formal launch in July 2015, 299k addresses in Ireland have received an Eircode.

"Since the launch of the National Postcode System, Eircode, their usage continues to grow," Ireland's Minister of State for Postal Policy and Sport, Charlie McConalogue said today.

"It is used widely among the public, businesses and public sector with independent research showing that 97 per cent of respondents were able to supply a validated Eircode for their address."

He added: "The continued use of the free-to-use Eircode Finder website, which has received 197 million look-ups since launch, further proves that Eircodes are utilised on a daily basis.

"I want to congratulate Capita Business Support Services Ireland Limited for the outstanding work they have done in operating Eircodes on behalf of the State, and I look forward to our continued partnership.

Capita Ireland’s Managing Director, Gillian Chamberlain, said he was "proud" of the role the firm has played in "delivering a service that has become an essential part of everyday life in Ireland".

"Eircode has proven its value across the public and private sectors and this milestone is a testament to the dedication of our team and the strength of our partnership with the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport," he added.

"We look forward to ensuring the continued success of this vital national infrastructure."