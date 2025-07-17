Sun shines on Galway Association Golf Society's annual Captain’s Day

THE Galway Association Golf Society (GAGS) annual Captain's Day took place in glorious sunshine at Moor Park golf club in Rickmansworth this month.

Over 70 golfers took to the fairways and enjoyed a great day's golf, which was followed by a prize giving dinner in the magnificent Moor Park mansion.

This year's Captain is Paul Caulfield and the day was sponsored by Pat McDonagh of ASM Metal Recycling Ltd, a past GAGS Captain.

The members winner was Steve Hull, guest winner was Fr Dermot O’Neill and the winner of the ladies’ section was Mary Flannery.

The GAGS were founded in 1992 by a group of Galway businessmen and has grown into one of the best Irish golf societies around.

Over £200,000 has been raised for worthy causes over that time and proceeds from this year will be presented to Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children.

Next up for the GAGS is their annual golf day held in conjunction with St Gabriels hurling club at Hendon golf club on August 15.