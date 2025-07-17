Sun shines on Galway Association Golf Society's annual Captain’s Day

THE Galway Association Golf Society (GAGS) annual Captain's Day took place in glorious sunshine at Moor Park golf club in Rickmansworth this month.
Over 70 golfers took to the fairways and enjoyed a great day's golf, which was followed by a prize giving dinner in the magnificent Moor Park mansion.
This year's Captain is Paul Caulfield and the day was sponsored by Pat McDonagh of ASM Metal Recycling Ltd, a past GAGS Captain.
Second place in the ladies’ section was won by Sharon Blackstone, pictured with Paul Caulfield and Pat McDonagh (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
The members winner was Steve Hull, guest winner was Fr Dermot O’Neill and the winner of the ladies’ section was Mary Flannery.
The GAGS were founded in 1992 by a group of Galway businessmen and has grown into one of the best Irish golf societies around.
Members' winner Steve Hull is pictured centre with Tom Moroney, Paul Caulfield, Pat McDonagh and Dave O’Sullivan (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Over £200,000 has been raised for worthy causes over that time and proceeds from this year will be presented to Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children.
Next up for the GAGS is their annual golf day held in conjunction with St Gabriels hurling club at Hendon golf club on August 15.
Scroll down for more pictures from the event...
Billy Ryan, Tony Napolitano, Bernie McDermott and Kieran Hynes (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
GAGS committee members Michael and Pat Keary and Dave O’Sullivan (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Mick and Nora Corcoran and Sharon and Daniel Blackstone (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Dan Bleeks in action (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Mary and Tom Naughton (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Mary Flannery and Fr Dermot O’Neill (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
GAGS Captain Paul Caulfield having a laugh at the halfway house (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Pat Keary, Fr Denis McGillycuddy and Joe O’Halloran (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Brendie and Ann Brien and Kerril and Betty Burke from St Gabriels hurling club (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Nora Corcoran and her niece Sharon Blackstone (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Deborah McDonagh, Jula Saldanha, Georgina Ford, Kirstie Wakelin and Tanya Mulshaw (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
LtoR: Katie Keary, Cara O’Sullivan, Ann Keary and Sharon, Lauren and Erin O’Sullivan (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Dancers from the Murchu Duiginn school of Irish dancing (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
GAGS Captain Paul Caulfield (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Winner of the ladies’ section was Mary Flannery with 39 points. She is pictured with GAGS committee members Tom Moroney, Paul Caulfield, Joe O’Halloran, Pat Keary and Pat McDonagh (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Guests winner was Fr Dermot O’Neill, pictured with Paul Caulfield and Pat McDonagh (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Members winner Steve Hull and GAGS Captain Paul Caulfield (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
