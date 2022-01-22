Largest ferry company serving the Irish Sea launches first ever major recruitment campaign

STENA LINE, the largest ferry company on the Irish Sea, has launched its first ever major recruitment campaign.

In a bid to fill up to 60 vacancies onboard its ships across its Irish Sea routes, the company is running a new campaign titled A Life Less Ordinary.

It highlights the benefits of life onboard ferries crossing the Irish Sea and the unique work/life balance on offer.

Stena Line’s Head of Onboard Sales and Services (OSS), Stephen Bryden said: “We are all familiar with the natural job re-evaluation that goes on at this time of the year but as we approach two years of dealing with effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the focus on career choices and in particular striking the right work/life balance has never been more acute.”

He added: “Whilst we appreciate that a life at sea isn’t feasible for everyone, the challenges of the last few years have shone a light on a variety of jobs and careers which have struck a chord with a lot of people.

“As the largest ferry operator on the Irish Sea, we believe Stena Line can offer a number of unique opportunities to people from a variety of backgrounds and experience to take up a new challenge in a sector of the travel industry which is posed to hopefully get back to and surpass its previous level.

“Currently we are looking for onboard service assistants and chefs which will be supported with full training as well as free accommodation and meals onboard.”

Stena Line runs passenger and freight services from Belfast to Cairnryan and Liverpool, Dublin to Holyhead, and Rosslare to Fishguard routes, as well as a freight only route from Belfast to Heysham.

This adds up to a total of up to 238 weekly sailings.

A Life Less Ordinary features films and advertisements focusing on life working at Stena Line, onboard it’s vessels.

The films, details of positions, and how to apply can be viewed here.