Teenager arrested in connection with investigation into death of man in Tipperary
A TEENAGER has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the death of a man in Co. Tipperary.

The body of a man was found in Carrick-On-Suir on August 4, 2025.

He has been named locally as Irish Rail (Iarnród Éireann) worker Ian Walsh.

"All of us in Iarnród Éireann are shocked and saddened at Ian's passing," the firm said in a statement.

"Ian was a well-known and popular colleague across the company, both in his working life and for his passion for railway and transport tourism and heritage," they added.

A teenager has since been arrested in connection with the investigation into his death, the police force has confirmed.

“Gardaí are continuing to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man’s body in Carrick-On-Suir, Co. Tipperary, on Monday 4th August 2025,” they said in a statement.

“On Wednesday, August 20, Gardaí arrested an adult male, aged in his late teens, in relation to this investigation,” they added.

“The male is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in the Clare-Tipperary Division.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

