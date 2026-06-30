Northern Irish firm launches groundbreaking space testing facility

A TEST house in Northern Ireland has launched Ireland’s largest facility for simulating space conditions.

Newry-based Resonate Testing provides mechanical, environmental, and fire testing services for a range of high-tech industries.

This week it furthered its capabilities within the space sector by launching their new Thermal Vacuum (TVAC) facility.

The TVAC allows the firm to simulate the harsh conditions of space - including vacuum and extreme temperature environments – allowing their customers to qualify their hardware products for launch and operation in orbit.

“We’re proud to launch the island’s largest thermal vacuum chamber to simulate real space conditions right here in Northern Ireland,” Resonate Testing Founder and CEO Tom Mallon said.

“This major milestone expands what we can do to help innovative companies ensure their satellites and space hardware will survive launch and operate reliably in orbit, and it strengthens our role as a leading test partner for advanced engineering and New Space organisations,” he added.

The launch of the TVAC service comes amid surging demand for space hardware testing, according to Resonate Testing.

“Established national test centres across the UK and Europe face long wait times, creating bottlenecks for fast-moving satellite and space-tech programmes,” they explain.

The firm, which marks its ten-year anniversary this year, currently has more than 40 ‘New Space Tech’ clients.

“New Space companies often endure significant pain and are forced to wait, facing months-long waitlists at big test labs,” Mallon explained.

“Our one-stop TVAC service gives them a faster, independent alternative to congested national facilities, helping keep their projects on schedule and de-risk hardware before launch,” he added.

Northern Ireland’s Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins visited Resonate Testing’s site in Newry for the TVAC launch.

“It is a real pleasure to be here today to mark not only the official opening of this impressive Thermal Vacuum facility, but also to celebrate ten years of success for Resonate Testing.” she said.

“Over the past decade, this company has built a strong reputation for innovation, technical excellence and customer focus,” she added.

“The launch of the Thermal Vacuum places Resonate Testing and Newry firmly on the map as a leading provider of advanced environmental testing, not just locally, but across these islands and beyond.

“Importantly, this investment strengthens our regional economy by supporting local skills development and enhancing our reputation as a centre for advanced engineering and innovation. "

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