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Change is coming — but to what end?
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Change is coming — but to what end?

THE latest Irish opinion poll shows a consistent trend.

Sinn Féin are the leading party, while Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael make up a rump that only outpoints them when combined.

We are getting used to this now, and to the idea that the left won’t get its act together and unite.

This leaves a Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael coalition looking like an eternal government. But it won’t last, will it? Change is coming, however slowly.

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See More: Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Ireland, Politics, Sinn Féin

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