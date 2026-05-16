Change is coming — but to what end?

THE latest Irish opinion poll shows a consistent trend.

Sinn Féin are the leading party, while Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael make up a rump that only outpoints them when combined.

We are getting used to this now, and to the idea that the left won’t get its act together and unite.

This leaves a Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael coalition looking like an eternal government. But it won’t last, will it? Change is coming, however slowly.

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