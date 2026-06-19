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Anger is not the same as hate
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Anger is not the same as hate

AFTER the recent rioting in Belfast, the Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, whilst condemning the violence, said she understood the anger.

A journalist on Newstalk who was in Belfast covering the trouble said he too understood the anger, stating that we are all angry.

It won’t be too long before some politician talks about immigration and the legitimate concerns of communities.

But are we all angry?

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See More: Anger, Belfast, Hate, Riots

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