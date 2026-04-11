Casement Park and the long shadow of identity in Belfast

THE first primary school I went to in Belfast is now a heap of rubble.

It is also at the heart of a prolonged and now tired political wrangle over who is going to pay to rebuild it.

The sports field in front of the school was not for the use of pupils. It had a grander purpose.

There was even a suggestion that it might host international football and rock concerts.

The cost of restoration was rising to £300m before the project stalled. Or maybe it hasn’t. Maybe somebody will save it.

I’m talking about the Casement Park GAA pitch and pavilion on the Andersonstown Road in Belfast.

I grew up in Riverdale, one of the surrounding housing estates built in the 1950s.

I went to school in that smelly pavilion because I was a Catholic and the Catholics were insisting on having a separate education system from the State system.

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