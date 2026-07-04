When being Irish made you a suspect

WAS talking to one of my sisters the other day and we got to reminiscing a little about growing up and coming of age and starting off in life.

She told me a story that I’d never heard before but which I found quite astonishing, especially in the light of all these political parties on the right who say human rights and workers’ rights and regulation in general is just so much red tape stopping good old honest entrepreneurs from creating wealth.

As a note of information and to put this in context my sister has always worked for bodies run by the State so the thing she described did not take place in some backstreet dodgy business or some fly-by-night operation.

This took place in official places with official bodies and official people.

So sometime in the late 1970s, early 1980s, my sister went for a job interview when she was in her late teens, early twenties.

Now she did get the job but the nature of the interview has always stuck with her....

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