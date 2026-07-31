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The silence we’re losing
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The silence we’re losing

I WENT with my mother to a church recently.

She is still a devout Catholic and so this wasn’t unusual in itself. She still has all the holy pictures, the rosary beads, the candles that are lit at moments of need, all the adornments of our childhood home.

This wasn’t just an everyday trip to Mass though, this was something different. The church we were going to was closing down and it was, for my mother, an emotional moment...

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See More: Catholic Church, Ireland

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