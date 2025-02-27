St Patrick's Festival in Armagh City

ARMAGH City, the ecclesiastical centre for both the Catholic Church in Ireland and the Church of Ireland, is today a tranquil, untroubled city, dreaming perhaps of its glory days in the 5th century when St Patrick established his mission there.

Sleepy it may be, but come St Patrick’s weekend, the city knows how to honour our patron saint in style.

St Patrick Armagh Festival is preparing to welcome thousands of visitors for its annual Home of St Patrick Festival, running from March 9th to March 17th, 2025.

As the only city in the world with two cathedrals dedicated to St Patrick, Armagh holds a unique connection to the island’s patron saint — and if you don’t know why the city has two cathedrals with exactly the same name, you’ve obviously not been paying attention these last 400 years.

A city steeped in St Patrick’s legacy

Armagh has a claim to be the oldest recorded settlement in Ireland. The prestige and antiquity of the town possibly inspired St Patrick to choose it as his HQ about AD445. His first church, Druim Saileach (Sallow Ridge), is thought to have been built here.

Today’s Church of Ireland cathedral has been destroyed and rebuilt seventeen times — its story reads like the plot of a disaster movie. It was substantially restored between 1834 and 1840 — most of what you see today dates from this time.

The Armagh Robinson Library, although not officially designated as a cathedral library, is closely associated with St. Patrick's Church of Ireland Cathedral. Founded in 1771 by Archbishop Richard Robinson, the library was established to share his personal collection of books and fine art with the public. It contains an astonishing range of material. A long manuscript dating back to about 1360 is written in colloquial Italian. The writer, Brother Stephanus, testified that he took it down faithfully as a direct dictation from St Catherine of Siena while she was in the throes of a mystical ecstasy.

The Dublin-born writer Jonathan Swift's experiences across Ireland had a profound influence on Gulliver’s Travels, shaping its themes of political satire, colonialism, and human folly. Here’s how: A copy of the book – corrected in Swift’s own hand – takes pride of place.

The Catholic Cathedral of St Patrick stands on a hilltop within walking distance of the Church of Ireland cathedral. Construction began in 1840, taking 70 years to complete the lofty building with its imposing two spires.

Inside intricate coloured mosaic covers every square foot of walls and ceilings – and some 20 Irish saints and 50 angels are represented in marble. The red hats of Armagh’s six deceased cardinals hang from the ceiling, and outside in the tranquil, leafy graveyard are buried Ireland's Catholic Archbishops of Armagh.

One of the festival’s most significant events during this year’s St Patrick’s Festival is the Vigil Walk on March 16th at 7:30 PM. This torch-led procession connects St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral and St Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, symbolising St Patrick’s mission of unity through Christianity. Guided walking tours will also explore the cathedrals and surrounding areas, offering insights into the saint’s time in Armagh.

On St Patrick’s morning, March 17th, the Navan Centre and Fort will host the Dawn Light event, a theatrical and musical re-enactment of St Patrick’s arrival and his request to build a church on the Hill of the Sallows.

The festival will culminate with Armagh’s grand parade on March 17th, starting in the early afternoon from the Christian Brothers’ School and winding through the city with vibrant floats, music, and entertainment.

Music, culture, and celebration

Beyond the historical and religious elements, the festival highlights Armagh’s rich cultural scene. The Live Irish Music Trail from March 14th to 16th will bring traditional performances to pubs like McKenna’s Bar and Keegan’s Bar, featuring artists such as Gary Owen and Eoin Ógs Kelly.

For a larger gathering, St Patrick’s Shindig Open Air Concert on March 14th in Market Square will feature well-known Irish bands including The High Stool Prophets, Pure Blarney, and The Reillys.

The festival opens on March 9th with a special concert by Malachy Cush at St Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral.

Other standout events

SYSTIR vocal ensemble at St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral (March 15th)

JigJazz, a contemporary Irish dance show (March 16th)

Pilgrim’s Walk: retracing St Patrick’s Footsteps

A festival highlight is the Pilgrim’s Walk, an 82-mile trail stretching from Navan Fort in Armagh to Down Cathedral in Downpatrick, where St Patrick is buried. While featured in the festival, this pilgrimage route is open year-round, offering visitors a chance to connect spiritually with Ireland’s patron saint.

For full festival details, go to Visit Armagh.

Another great Armagh attraction — where you can meet the stars

If you're any Armagh, a visit to Armagh Observatory is almost essential. The institution was founded by Archbishop Robinson in 1790. The historical main building is an architectural gem surrounded by beautiful gardens. Part of the Armagh Observatory and Planetarium complex, it offers visitors a terrific blend of historical and modern scientific exploration.

The observatory has played a significant role in astronomy, particularly in celestial mechanics, solar physics, and meteorology. It houses an extensive collection of astronomical instruments, including telescopes from the 18th and 19th centuries, and maintains one of the longest-running climate records in the UK and Ireland.

Surrounding the observatory is the Astropark, a landscaped area featuring scale models of the solar system and the universe, helping visitors visualise astronomical distances and time scales. The nearby Armagh Planetarium is a leading centre for space education in Northern Ireland. Located alongside Armagh Observatory, it offers interactive exhibits, digital dome shows, and hands-on activities that explore astronomy and space science. The planetarium features a state-of-the-art projection system, bringing the universe to life with immersive visual displays. Visitors can explore meteorites, scale models of the solar system, and engage in STEM-focused workshops.

