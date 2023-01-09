'I am to die for Ireland' - second part of Kilmainham Gaol state executions exhibition opens

On 1 December 1922, 22 members of the Leixlip anti-treaty flying column, including the five former soldiers who had recently joined them, were captured by the Free State Army. The prisoners were brought to Wellington Barracks on Dublin’s South Circular Road for interrogation.

Some of the ex-Free State soldiers were still wearing the remnants of their National Army uniforms and, in the end, the five of them were identified as deserters. Now referred to as ‘The Leixlip Five’, they were then transferred to Kilmainham Gaol to face a military court martial on 11 December at which they were found guilty of treason and condemned to death.

They were to spend their final weeks as prisoners of Kilmainham Gaol before their execution at 8am on 8 January 1923.