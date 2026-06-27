Irish author lands US book deal with detective series inspired by sight loss

IRISH writer Tom McAndrew, whose debut novel features a detective battling failing eyesight, has spoken about how his own visual impairment inspired the character and ultimately led to a three-book deal with a US publisher.

He said: “It was interesting working with an American publisher because you get to see how we Irish have a very unique vocabulary.

They found some of the words we use hilarious. Like how we use the word ‘banjaxed’ to mean that something is basically broken beyond repair—for example, ‘My car is banjaxed.’ Or ‘eejit’—he or she is an ‘awful eejit’ or fool (or even a gobshite!).

Another favourite phrase is ‘Will you cop yourself on?’ or, as they might say in America, ‘Get a grip!’ I also found Americans to be particularly interested in hearing about the Irish landscape: the barren boglands, the rugged cliffs of the coastline, and the ancient stone burial chambers or dolmens dotting the Irish countryside, which incidentally play a big part in my book.”

McAndrew, who grew up on Ireland’s west coast and now lives in Dublin with his wife and two children, recently published his first crime novel, Doocey Half-Sees Whodunnit.

The book has already attracted significant media attention and reached number one in its Amazon category in Ireland.

The novel centres on Shamie Doocey, a scruffy detective with deteriorating eyesight but sharp instincts, who is determined to solve a high-profile disappearance despite being underestimated by colleagues.

McAndrew said he wanted to create a crime mystery that combined humour, warmth and an uplifting tone with a genuinely intriguing plot.

McAndrew, who has an MA in Media Studies, explained that the idea for the character emerged partly from his own experiences with sight problems and his belief that technologies such as speech-to-text could allow him to continue writing even if his vision worsened.

The surname “Doocey”, he added, was inspired by his mother’s maiden name and chosen because it sounds like “Do See” — a nod to the detective’s visual struggles.

He told The Irish Post: “I want people to find the book intriguing and funny, but I also hope they will find it inspiring. That Detective Doocey’s story and my journey to publication can be inspirational to other people facing sight challenges or any other difficulties.

I’m currently working with Vision Ireland to have my book recorded as an audiobook and translated into braille.”

After completing several drafts of the manuscript, McAndrew approached publishers and eventually signed with a US-based company specialising in crime and “cosy mystery” fiction.

He said the publisher was particularly enthusiastic about the humorous central character and commissioned an initial three-book series featuring Detective Doocey.

The forthcoming sequels include Doocey Can’t See Whodunnit, involving a murder investigation during a blackout, and Doocey Turns a Blind Eye to Whodunnit, in which the detective investigates allegations against a former Irish president.

McAndrew said it was important that the books remained firmly rooted in Ireland, with references to Irish humour, language and landscape throughout the series.

He noted that his American publishers were particularly amused by Irish expressions such as “banjaxed”, “eejit” and “cop yourself on”.

The author also said he hopes both the books and his own publishing journey will prove encouraging for others facing sight loss or personal challenges. He is currently working with Vision Ireland to have the novel produced as an audiobook and translated into braille.

For more information go to TomMcAndrewWriter.com

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