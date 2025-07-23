The art of Harry Clarke explored in Coventry

AS PART of the Coventry Irish Society's extended programme of events, GERRY MOLUMBY gave a talk on the life and legacy of renowned Irish stained glass designer Harry Clarke.

The society learnt about the artist’s life as an illustrator, prior to embarking on a career as a stained glass artist.

The Dublin-born artist, who died at the age of 42, has left a body of works that can be seen across the world.

