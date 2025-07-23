The art of Harry Clarke explored in Coventry
Culture

The art of Harry Clarke explored in Coventry

Mother of Sorrows by Harry Clarke (courtesy of National Gallery of Ireland)

AS PART of the Coventry Irish Society's extended programme of events, GERRY MOLUMBY gave a talk on the life and legacy of renowned Irish stained glass designer Harry Clarke.

The society learnt about the artist’s life as an illustrator, prior to embarking on a career as a stained glass artist.

The Dublin-born artist, who died at the age of 42, has left a body of works that can be seen across the world.

More information on the Coventry Irish Society's work and events can be found on their website HERE

Mother of Sorrows by Harry Clarke (National Gallery of Ireland)

Annie Curran and June Connelly

Annie Curran and June Connelly

Marie Berry, Maggie Turner and Maura Boland

Gerry Molumby

Coventry Irish Society's Liz Flannery, Manisha O'Mally, Caroline Brogan, Tomás Spain and Margaret Campbell with Gerry Molumby

See More: Coventry Irish Society, Gerry Molumby, Harry Clarke, Stained Glass Art

Related
Culture 2 weeks ago

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum truly lives up to its name

By: Mark Murphy

Culture 3 weeks ago

Unique project preserves personal histories of Irish women

By: Chris Egan

Culture 3 weeks ago

Call for new and emerging artists to take part in Irish Cultural Centre's anniversary exhibition

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
Business 1 day ago

Gunpowder Irish Gin reports 1/4 drop in pre-tax profits

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Ireland is at the forefront of the four-day workweek

By: Mark Murphy

Entertainment 1 day ago

First look images show Colin Farrell in Netflix’s Ballad of a Small Player

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Birmingham Irish charity launches striking summer homelessness appeal

By: Fiona Audley

Business 2 days ago

O'Leary criticises Irish government's development and infrastructure plan

By: Mark Murphy

Business 2 days ago

Future of historic city pub in Birmingham secured by local Irish landlord

By: Fiona Audley