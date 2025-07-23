Two dead and two injured in Fermanagh shooting

TWO people have died and two others have been seriously injured following a shooting in the village of Maguiresbridge, County Fermanagh.

Emergency services were called to the Drummeer Road area at 8:21 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed that three emergency vehicles and an air ambulance attended the scene.

One patient was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, and another was taken by ambulance to the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) stated that there is no ongoing risk to the public and that they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

No arrests have been made, and the motive behind the shooting has not been disclosed. Drummeer Road remains closed as police continue their investigation.

Local representatives have expressed shock and sadness.

Sinn Féin MP Pat Cullen said her thoughts are with the victims and their families and praised emergency responders for their work under difficult circumstances.

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine described the community as "stunned" and urged people not to speculate while the police investigation is ongoing.

Ulster Unionist MLA Diana Armstrong called the incident "heartbreaking and distressing" and said it has deeply affected the local community.

Justice Minister Naomi Long extended her sympathies to those involved and also appealed to the public to avoid speculation.

Police are continuing to examine the scene, and members of the public are advised to avoid the area due to road closures and ongoing forensic work.