Topshop returns to Ireland

TOPSHOP is officially returning to the Irish high street next month, with its first new physical location opening in Ballybofey, Co. Donegal.

McElhinneys, the largest department store outside of Dublin, announced that it will be home to the first Topshop store in Ireland since the brand’s physical locations shut down five years ago.

The move marks a major milestone not only for the global fashion label but also for McElhinneys, which has spent the last several months in discussions with Topshop’s new ownership.

“It all started happening around January,” said Sandra Devenney, general manager at McElhinneys.

“There have been lots of overs and backs with meetings in London and getting down to the nitty-gritty.”

She added that being chosen as Topshop’s Irish launch partner is a proud moment for the Donegal retailer.

“We may be in Donegal, but we work very hard and are known around the country, so for us to get Topshop is just another thing for us to be excited about in the future.”

Topshop’s return to physical retail comes after years of uncertainty.

In 2021, online fashion giant ASOS purchased Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, and HIIT from the collapsed Arcadia Group in a €300 million deal.

At the time, Topshop’s operations shifted entirely online, with its collections sold through ASOS and in Nordstrom stores in the United States.

In 2023, ASOS sold a 75% stake in Topshop to Danish fashion group Bestseller, paving the way for a return to high street locations.

Now, that return is becoming a reality.

The Ballybofey store will open on August 21, with additional Topshop locations launching in Printemps department stores in France and Magasin du Nord in Denmark.

A Topshop spokesperson confirmed the move, saying, “We’re delighted to confirm we will stock in a range of partners across Europe and the rest of the world territories, including Printemps, Magasin, and McElhinneys.”

Topshop’s managing director Michelle Wilson said she is looking forward to the relaunch. “I’m excited to see Topshop back in person. I think the partner that we are collaborating with is an incredible partner. I think it will surprise a few people.”

Topshop’s last major Irish location, its flagship store on St Stephen’s Green in Dublin, closed in 2019.

For many shoppers, the brand’s disappearance marked the end of an era.