Call for new and emerging artists to take part in Irish Cultural Centre's anniversary exhibition

AN open call has been issued for emerging Irish artists to take part in an exhibition celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Irish Cultural Centre (ICC).

The site in Hammersmith, west London will host its ÍOMHÁ exhibition, which is Gaelic for ‘image’, from September 26, 2025 to January 12, 2026.

The theme of the display will be ‘journey’, and the event is one of many planned to celebrate the centre’s 30th anniversary milestone.

Emerging artists who are Irish or of Irish heritage and living in the UK are invited to submit artworks to be selected for the exhibition.

“The ICC has a long-standing reputation as a prestigious gallery space, having exhibited the work of many of Ireland’s most acclaimed contemporary artists and photographers over the years,” a spokesperson for the organisation said.

“This exhibition offers a unique opportunity to join a lineage of celebrated Irish visual art presented at the Centre,” they added.

“Open to new and emerging UK-based Irish artists and those of Irish heritage, ÍOMHÁ will celebrate personal, political, and imaginative interpretations of journey through painting and wall-mounted art,” they explained.

“This call is to artists of Irish heritage working in painting, drawing, mixed media, collage, or textiles.”

To submit an artwork or several artworks, email a digital image of your work/s to [email protected] by Sunday July 27th.

Include your contact details (name, address, mobile number, email), title of work, dimensions, a brief description for each artwork and a short artist biography.

The cost to enter is £10 per artwork.