Call for new and emerging artists to take part in Irish Cultural Centre's anniversary exhibition
Culture

Call for new and emerging artists to take part in Irish Cultural Centre's anniversary exhibition

AN open call has been issued for emerging Irish artists to take part in an exhibition celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Irish Cultural Centre (ICC).

The site in Hammersmith, west London will host its ÍOMHÁ exhibition, which is Gaelic for ‘image’, from September 26, 2025 to January 12, 2026.

The theme of the display will be ‘journey’, and the event is one of many planned to celebrate the centre’s 30th anniversary milestone.

Emerging artists who are Irish or of Irish heritage and living in the UK are invited to submit artworks to be selected for the exhibition.

“The ICC has a long-standing reputation as a prestigious gallery space, having exhibited the work of many of Ireland’s most acclaimed contemporary artists and photographers over the years,” a spokesperson for the organisation said.

“This exhibition offers a unique opportunity to join a lineage of celebrated Irish visual art presented at the Centre,” they added.

“Open to new and emerging UK-based Irish artists and those of Irish heritage, ÍOMHÁ will celebrate personal, political, and imaginative interpretations of journey through painting and wall-mounted art,” they explained.

“This call is to artists of Irish heritage working in painting, drawing, mixed media, collage, or textiles.”

To submit an artwork or several artworks, email a digital image of your work/s  to [email protected] by Sunday July 27th.

Include your contact details (name, address, mobile number, email), title of work, dimensions, a brief description for each artwork and a short artist biography.

The cost to enter is £10 per artwork.

See More: Art Exhibition, Community, Irish Artists, Irish Cultural Centre

Related
Community 1 week ago

Leeds Irish Centre celebrates its 55th birthday

By: Liam Thompson

Culture 4 weeks ago

Complexities of Irish identity explored in double bill on London stage

By: Fiona Audley

Culture 1 month ago

Art and sculptures by leading artists take centre stage at Irish festival

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 6 hours ago

Tests confirm protected bird found dead in Co. Down was ‘deliberately poisoned’

By: Fiona Audley

News 7 hours ago

Man arrested after being caught with gun in taxi

By: Fiona Audley

Sport 8 hours ago

Call to action as new research reveals barriers to disability sports in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

News 23 hours ago

Ireland’s oldest book shrine unveiled after 39-year restoration

By: Mark Murphy

Features 1 day ago

Feeling Scaldy? The Irish spice bag's journey to London

By: Mark Murphy

Entertainment 1 day ago

Second series of MobLand confirmed following ‘resounding success’ of first instalment

By: Fiona Audley