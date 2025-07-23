Tánaiste says conditions in Gaza have reached 'new depths of despair and misery'

WARNING: STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGE

TÁNAISTE Simon Harris has called for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East, saying conditions in Gaza have reached 'new depths of despair and misery'.

His plea comes as more than 100 aid agencies released a joint statement today, saying Israel's restrictions on aid have created 'chaos, starvation and death'.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 59,219 Palestinians have so far died as a result of Israel's actions since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.

'Mass starvation'

The Tánaiste's statement comes two days after he and 25 other Foreign Ministers signed a joint statement urging Israel to lift its 'unacceptable' aid restrictions.

"The suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached new depths of despair and misery," said the Tánaiste.

"Mass starvation is now spreading across the population. People are dying every day from lack of food and medicines. Children are starving before our eyes.

"Hundreds have been killed while trying to collect what little food is available.

"This is an affront to our collective humanity.

"Ireland calls for an immediate and permanent ceasefire.

"Israel must lift its blockade and allow the full resumption of humanitarian aid into and throughout Gaza.

"All hostages must be released by Hamas and returned to their families.

"UN and other humanitarian organisations must be allowed to do their work."

'Cycle of hope and heartbreak'

Meanwhile, the statement released today, signed by aid agencies including Amnesty International, CAFOD and Save the Children, said even aid workers are joining the food lines 'as the Israeli government's siege starves the people of Gaza'.

"Every day without a sustained flow means more people dying of preventable illnesses," it read.

"Children starve while waiting for promises that never arrive.

"Palestinians are trapped in a cycle of hope and heartbreak, waiting for assistance and ceasefires, only to wake up to worsening conditions.

"It is not just physical torment, but psychological. Survival is dangled like a mirage.

"The humanitarian system cannot run on false promises. Humanitarians cannot operate on shifting timelines or wait for political commitments that fail to deliver access."

It added: "Piecemeal arrangements and symbolic gestures, like airdrops or flawed aid deals, serve as a smokescreen for inaction.

"They cannot replace states' legal and moral obligations to protect Palestinian civilians and ensure meaningful access at scale.

"States can and must save lives before there are none left to save."