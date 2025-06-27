Unique project preserves personal histories of Irish women

AN INNOVATIVE Irish heritage project dedicated to recording and preserving the personal histories of Irish women visited the Coventry Irish Society this month, offering a powerful insight into the experiences of migration, identity and cultural memory.

Úna Gan a Gúna – established in 2017 and registered as a charity in 2021 – brings together Irish women to share their stories, many of which are now archived in collaboration with the Department of History and Philosophy at Birkbeck, University of London.

At the Coventry event, attendees heard from Dr Ruth Beecher, founder and trustee of the charity, and interviewer Pat Rodwell, who facilitated a round-table discussion with several women who have contributed to the archive.

Among them was Ravnder, who was born in Cork and moved to the outskirts of Birmingham at the age of five.

She spoke movingly about how her Irish identity has remained central to her life, interwoven with her Indian heritage.

Another speaker, Pat, originally from Dublin, recalled her journey to Bedford to train as a nurse.

She shared memories of her younger years – “moving to England and having the craic” – and her desire to see the world rather than immediately settle down.

The event also highlighted the work of the project’s volunteers. Katie, a volunteer with the charity, reflected on the importance of capturing these personal histories, citing the example of her grandmother, Elizabeth “Betty” Hunter.

Originally from Dún Laoghaire, Betty moved to Coventry in 1964 and went on to become a pioneering social worker, credited with transforming dementia care in the city.

The Úna Gan a Gúna archive continues to grow, offering a vital record of Irish women’s lives and their impact on communities in Britain and beyond.

More information, including access to selected interviews, is available at unaganaguna.org.