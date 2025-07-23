Investigation launched after listeriosis death following 'extensive outbreak'

ONE person has died following an 'extensive outbreak' of a bacterial infection in Ireland.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FASI) said it is investigating the outbreak and has so far identified nine cases of listeriosis.

"The HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of and is investigating the death of an adult with confirmed listeriosis," said the FSAI.

The news comes as the FSAI issued a recall notice for more than 200 products over the possible presence of the bacteria, Listeria monocytogenes.

The FSAI said the various branded prepared meals and side dishes have been produced by Ballymaguire Foods.

The products include various branded ranges produced by the company for retailers including Tesco, Supervalu, Centra and Aldi.

A full list of implicated products is available here.

"A National Outbreak Control Team is currently investigating an extensive outbreak of listeriosis," said the FSAI.

"A voluntary precautionary food recall of ready-to-heat meals is underway due to a link with the outbreak."

'Sincerely apologise'

In a statement, Ballymaguire Foods said it had initiated 'a full precautionary recall of all products produced at one of our facilities following the identification of listeria bacteria as part of a quality control check'.

"Immediately upon identifying the issue, we informed our retail and foodservice customers and engaged with all relevant authorities, including the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), the Health Service Executive (HSE), and our regional Environmental Health Officer," it added.

"Through our retail partners, all products are being withdrawn from the shelves, and a full consumer communication process is underway."

The company added that it had conducted a comprehensive assessment and implemented immediate corrective actions, including a full pharmaceutical-grade clean down of the facility.

"We sincerely apologise to our customers and consumers for the concern this may cause," it added.

The FSAI say symptoms of listeriosis infection can include mild flu-like symptoms or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

"In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications," it added.

"Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly."