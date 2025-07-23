Update: Two children and a woman dead after Co. Fermanagh shooting

TWO children and a woman have died in a shooting incident in Co. Fermanagh.

The incident occurred this morning in the Drummeer Road area Maguiresbridge.

An adult male is being treated in hospital for serious injuries, with police saying all four people were from the same household and all had sustained gunshot wounds.

In a statement, First Minister Michelle O'Neill said she was 'absolutely heartbroken' following the news.

"My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and the local community," she added,

"I have no doubt that the people of Maguiresbridge will come together and support one another through this incredibly difficult time."

'Tragic'

The PSNI has said it has launched a murder investigation and detectives are working at pace to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

However, in a news conference this evening, Superintendent Robert McGowan said that police do not anticipate making any arrests at this stage.

He said emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly before 8am this morning following a phone call from the property.

"Officers, along with our colleagues in the Northern Ambulance Service, attended a house in the Drummeer Road area," he said.

"Tragically, despite best medical efforts, two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Sadly, I can confirm that a third person has, this afternoon, passed away in hospital.

"A fourth person, who was taken to hospital, remains in a condition described as serious.

"All four had sustained gunshot wounds, and I can confirm that all four individuals are from the same household.

"I am keen to, first and foremost, express my sympathy to family members and loved ones who are today left in total shock, and who will inevitably be struggling to come to terms with their unimaginable loss."

He added: "This is a quiet, rural location and I am aware that this tragic event will have sent waves of sadness throughout the community.

"Please be assured that you will see a continued police presence in the area, as we continue to carry out our enquiries."

'Everyone is deeply affected'

Local MLA Deborah Erskine described the incident as 'utterly heart-breaking'.

"This is truly shocking and has stunned the entire community," she said.

"As we know locally, the area of Maguiresbridge where this has happened is rural and quiet.

"Everyone is deeply affected by what has happened this morning.

"My deepest condolences are with the families of those who have been killed as a result of this incident.

"Their lives have been turned upside down this morning.

"Earlier I was speaking to police dealing with the incident. I paid tribute to the emergency services at the scene.

"I also appeal for privacy to allow the PSNI to carry out their investigations and ask that the public do not make commentary on social media.

"It is utterly heart-breaking and I know the community will wrap their arms around those in utter turmoil, shock and grief at this time.

"Our prayers are with the family at this time."