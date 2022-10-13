10 Minutes With... Ruby Severins

RUBY SERVINIS and Pete Moses, making up the duo President Street, release their new single Tell Me Brother this week, on October 14. Covering a range of genres, the track has been produced by John Reynolds.

What are you up to?

At the moment we’re finishing our minialbum with producer John Reynolds and it’s due to be released in the next few months.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

I think it would have to be Earth Song by Michael Jackson. Such a powerful song lyrically, vocally and musically — always get goose-bumps when I hear it. And Runaway by The Corrs — probably my all time favourite song.

Which musician has most influenced you?

Mariah Carey — her songwriting, her voice obviously and I always loved how she would just command an audience without too many bells and whistles; just her voice and her fabulousness.

What’s your favourite film?

A Beautiful Mind. Stunning movie. Perfectly cast and performed, the music score by the late James Horner is absolutely beautiful and it’s an important story to be told shining light on mental health and the remarkable nature of the human mind and human difference.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

We’re heading to Ireland to finish our EP with John Reynolds who is based just outside Dublin. We can’t wait to soak up the atmosphere in Dublin when we get there. We look forward to visiting Galway and Dingle and hope to head over for Damo’s legendary shows in Vicar Street in December.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the moment?

Lots of our faves from The Corrs to The Script to Kylie to Dua Lipa to John Mayer to Maxwell!

Which living person do you most admire?

Christina Noble, OBE. I was actually fortunate to meet Christina a couple times in Melbourne and very much shared a special connection with her. She is an utterly remarkable woman who has dedicated her life to give love and a future to disadvantaged and trafficked children around the world with her charitable foundation Christina Noble Children’s Foundation (CNCF) — a cause very close to my heart.

Which person from the past do you most admire?

My grandparents. They sacrificed so much to bring so many of their family members to Australia for a life of peace and safety. As so many of that generation did, and sadly still are doing so today, because of the state of our world.

What trait in others do you admire?

Heart. In other words, courage. Specifically courage to face the hard things in life and within ourselves so as to live life in our own light, no matter how hard and triggering it is. Because I think that’s true freedom — to live. courageously in your truth.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

I love beautiful things and am very tactile and can get quite attached to possessions especially if they’re sentimental. Probably a little rose quartz crystal my mum had for me since I was a baby, a pearl bracelet that was my paternal grandmothers who passed before I was born and a little trinket of a mini pig that was my maternal grandmothers (she loved pigs). Too many things!

What do you believe in?

I believe in spirits, the cosmic order of the universe and our souls, and the goodness in people — and that when we’re destructive and hurting others, we’re disconnected from ourselves and are unconsciously operating from a place of unresolved hurt and self protection. But of course that doesn’t excuse infringing on other’s peace and happiness. But at a deeper level it’s a reason rather than simply labelling someone as bad. I believe humans are fascinating and most of us barely understand ourselves!!

What is the love of your life?

Life. Love. Music. Beauty.