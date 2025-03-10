Dónal Murphy from Abbeyfeale in Co. Limerick is the accordion player in Four Men and a Dog. The band’s eclectic interpretation of Irish music along with their instrumental prowess, has made them one of the top Irish bands. They appear at the ICC Hammersmith on March 15th and March 16th.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Mountains of Pomeroy (played Cathal Hayden)

Which other musician has most influenced you?

Máirtín O'Connor, the button accordionist from Galway — formerly of De Dannan, The Boys of the Lough, Riverdance.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

Tim O’Brien — US country and bluegrass musician (guitar, fiddle, mandolin)

Your roots are in Limerick, but you play in a band with largely northern roots. Has this affected your own style?

Not really. In relation to playing reels and jigs, they are definitely played faster and with more drive up north. So you have to adapt in that regard. But we always play a few polkas and slides from down south which keeps me firmly grounded in the local style of music.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Dingle, Co. Kerry

What would you say has been your proudest moment on stage?

Four men and a dog playing along with the Imbolc 70-piece Trad Orchestra at the iconic Guildhall in Derry, March 2020.

Who made your accordion?

Paolo Soprani (made in Italy)

Have you a book that has been a major influence on you?

The Secret by Rhonda Byrne. It’s a self-help book based on the “law of attraction,” suggesting that thoughts shape reality. It encourages positive thinking, visualisation, and gratitude to manifest success, wealth, and happiness.

If you were told accordion players were no longer welcome in Ireland, where would you go?

Mexico

Which living person do you most admire?

President Michael D Higgins.

Which trait in others do you most admire?

Respect

What would be your motto?

Live life to the full!

What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given?

Treat people as you would like to be treated yourself!

What's the worst advice you've ever been given "Give up that bloody music, there’s no future in that” (school principal)

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

Has to be my first accordion (an Eb Grey Paolo Soprani)

What’s best thing about where you live?

Great people, very friendly

. . . . and the worst?

Pubs stay open way too late….

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

Follow your dreams.

What do you believe in?

If you want something bad enough it’ll come your way

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

In music terms Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

Mary Murphy

Four Men and a Dog at the Irish Cultural Centre, Hammersmith

London

Saturday, March 15 & Sunday, March 16

More details HERE