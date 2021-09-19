Actor John Challis, who played Boycie in Only Fools and Horses, passes away

JOHN CHALLIS who played Boycie in the long-running sitcom Only Fools and Horses, has passed away.

The actor died aged 79 after a long battle with cancer, according to a statement from his family.

Challis was a regular in the sitcom, which starred David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst as siblings Del Boy and Rodney.

Dearest John….@BeingBoycie May you rest in peace,the joy,laughter you brought to Me & Al,the great fun we had together,blessed to call you our friend,all our prayers are with Carol today.angels are crying with laughter, li😇love from your Me, your little green cupcake and Al 💛 pic.twitter.com/AhN8HBpjeb — LISA RILEY (@Reallisariley) September 19, 2021

"It is with heavy hearts that we bring you such sad news. Our dear friend and yours, John Challis, has died peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with cancer," read the statement.

"He will always be loved for being 'Boycie' and leave a great legacy of work that will continue to bring pleasure and smiles for many years to come."

Challis had an extensive television career, making guest appearances in successful shows such Last of the Summer Wine, Heartbeat and Casualty.

John Challis RIP cannot believe it. Fe used to say to me "Franklyn my dear boy how the devil are you boxed anybody round the ears recently?" Loved all the TV he did. pic.twitter.com/4jyWraTDUe — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) September 19, 2021

However he was best remembered as shady car dealer Terrance Aubrey 'Boycie' Boyce in Only Fools and Horses.

He was introduced in the second episode and was a regular throughout the show's 22-year run, appearing in the final special in Christmas 2003.

He reprised the character in the spin-off The Green Green Grass, in which Boycie and wife Marlene fled to the countryside to escape a criminal gang.

Another sad passing. John Challis, who played Boycie in Only Fools And Horses, has lost his battle with cancer. Great actor and funny man, RIP. — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) September 19, 2021

The show lasted for four series between 2005 and 2009.

Challis was also a regular in the final four series of Benidorm, playing Monty Staines.