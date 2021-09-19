Actor John Challis, who played Boycie in Only Fools and Horses, passes away
John Challis at the opening night of Only Fools and Horses The Musical at Theatre Royal Haymarket in London in 2019 (Image: Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Neil Reading PR)

JOHN CHALLIS who played Boycie in the long-running sitcom Only Fools and Horses, has passed away.

The actor died aged 79 after a long battle with cancer, according to a statement from his family.

Challis was a regular in the sitcom, which starred David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst as siblings Del Boy and Rodney.

"It is with heavy hearts that we bring you such sad news. Our dear friend and yours, John Challis, has died peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with cancer," read the statement.

"He will always be loved for being 'Boycie' and leave a great legacy of work that will continue to bring pleasure and smiles for many years to come."

Challis had an extensive television career, making guest appearances in successful shows such Last of the Summer Wine, Heartbeat and Casualty.

However he was best remembered as shady car dealer Terrance Aubrey 'Boycie' Boyce in Only Fools and Horses.

He was introduced in the second episode and was a regular throughout the show's 22-year run, appearing in the final special in Christmas 2003.

He reprised the character in the spin-off The Green Green Grass, in which Boycie and wife Marlene fled to the countryside to escape a criminal gang.

The show lasted for four series between 2005 and 2009.

Challis was also a regular in the final four series of Benidorm, playing Monty Staines.

