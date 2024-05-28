Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson stars alongside Sean Bean in new gangland drama

SAOIRSE-MONICA JACKSON has been cast in an epic new gangland drama which is set in Liverpool.

The Derry born actor, who shot to fame in the hit Northern Irish sitcom Derry Girls, is among the stellar ensemble cast announced today for the new BBC series The City is Ours.

Created and written by Stephen Butchard, filming for the eight-part series has already begun in Liverpool and Spain.

In it, the multiple award-winning Sean Bean plays gang leader Ronnie Phelan, with James Nelson-Joyce playing his friend, Michael Kavanagh.

Hannah Onslow will play Diana Williams, Michael’s partner, and Jack McMullen plays Ronnie’s son, Jamie Phelan.

Jackson stars as Cheryl Crawford in the series, which also features Laura Aikman as Rachel Duffy, and Kevin Harvey as Bobby Duffy.

The series follows the story of Michael, a man who for all of his adult life has been involved in organised crime, working for his friend and the gang leader Ronnie.

When Ronnie begins to hint at retirement, Michael also begins to imagine another life – one where he sees a future with the love of his life, Diana.

But there is the small matter of an under attack drugs empire to be tended to first.

“It’s a joy to see cameras rolling on This City Is Ours with a glorious cast who have made Stephen Butchard’s sublime scripts even more exciting,” Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, say.

“ Under the skilful direction of Saul Dibb, BBC viewers are in for one hell of a ride.”

Andy Harries, CEO of Left Bank Pictures and Executive Producer on the series, added: “Stephen Butchard is a master storyteller, and his scripts are sharp, fast-paced and brilliantly observed.

"He throws us in at the deep end with fascinating, multi-faceted characters and we have put together a top tier cast to bring them to life.

“This City is Ours is going to blow the bloody doors off.”