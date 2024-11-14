Filming underway in Northern Ireland on new drama starring Katherine Kelly

KATHERINE KELLY stars in a new drama series in which she plays an air hostess forced to smuggle drugs in order to protect her son.

The actor, who recently starred in Mr Bates v The Post Office, plays single mum Jo Conran in In Flight, who is working as a flight attendant while her son serves a fifteen-year sentence in a Bulgarian prison for a murder he claims he did not commit.

When blackmailed by a local gang who threaten to hurt him, she soon finds herself pulled into a murky underworld of corrupt cops and hired killers.

The thriller is being produced for Channel 4 by Buccaneer, who were responsible for series such as Marcella and The Burning Girls.

Kelly was born in Barnsley, north Yorkshire but her father John Kelly is originally from Castleisland in Co. Kerry.

She is currently in Belfast, where filming for In Flight has begun.

“I am really excited to be taking on the role of Jo and I can’t wait to tell her compelling story,” she said this week.

“I am delighted to be working with Buccaneer Media again and it’s a joy to be filming in Belfast,” she added.

The sex episode series has been written and co-created by Mike Walden and Adam Randall and is directed by Chris Baugh.

“In Flight is our spin on the noir genre, a high stakes, stylish, romantic thriller with iconic characters and nerve shredding action,” Walden and Randall said in a statement.

“Channel 4 is the perfect home for our story and we're so excited to be collaborating with such a brilliant team,” they added.

“Jo is a character close to our hearts. She is an ordinary woman facing extraordinary odds and we can't wait for audiences to meet her.”

Set across dynamic global locations, including Bangkok, Bulgaria, Istanbul and London, filming for the series will take place in Belfast with funding support from Northern Ireland Screen.