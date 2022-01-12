Irish comedy 'Deadly Cuts' sold to distributors in US, Australia, South Africa and Spain
Entertainment

Irish comedy 'Deadly Cuts' sold to distributors in US, Australia, South Africa and Spain

Lauren Larkin, Angeline Ball, Erikca Roe and Shaune Higgins in Deadly Cuts.

IRISH COMEDY film 'Deadly Cuts' has been sold to distributors in the USA, Australia, Spain and South Africa.

Released in Ireland in October 2021, the film follows four hairstylists in Dublin who accidentally become vigilantes after being terrorised by a local gang.

The film was released on Netflix last week, and is currently trending as the fourth most popular film in Ireland.

Written and directed by Rachel Carey, the movie will make its debut abroad in time for St Patrick's Day.

Angeline Ball, Ericka Roe, Shauna Higgins and Lauren Larkin as the four hairstylists, while Ian Lloyd Anderson plays a leader of a gang of thugs and Aidan McArdle as a sinister politician.

"It's amazing to know it is going international. It is such an Irish film and I think it is unapologetically Dublin and very deliberately so. There is no toning down of slang or accents anywhere.

Carey took to Twitter to share the news:

She also spoke on RTÉ Radio One's Morning Ireland, saying:

"It's amazing to know it is going international. It is such an Irish film and I think it is unapologetically Dublin and very deliberately so. There is no toning down of slang or accents anywhere.

"I'm really excited about an international audience seeing it and seeing Dublin wit and humour for what it really is. And just how funny the Dublin dialect can be and the humour we like to make here. I hope it goes down well.

Angeline Ball has this week also been sharing her joy at the fact the film is doing so well on Netflix.

See More: Deadly Cuts, Rachel Carey

Related

ONES TO WATCH: Irish Film Festival London unveils highlights and premieres for 2021
Entertainment 2 months ago

ONES TO WATCH: Irish Film Festival London unveils highlights and premieres for 2021

By: Fiona Audley

Father Ted star Ardal O'Hanlon reveals favourite scene from the iconic Irish sitcom
News 22 hours ago

Father Ted star Ardal O'Hanlon reveals favourite scene from the iconic Irish sitcom

By: Irish Post

Celtic coasts explored in landmark natural history series
Entertainment 1 day ago

Celtic coasts explored in landmark natural history series

By: Irish Post

Latest

Shane Lowry doesn't see a problem with playing in Saudi Arabia
Sport 1 hour ago

Shane Lowry doesn't see a problem with playing in Saudi Arabia

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Béibhinn Parsons and Robbie Henshaw pick up 'Player of the Year' awards
Sport 3 hours ago

Béibhinn Parsons and Robbie Henshaw pick up 'Player of the Year' awards

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Donegal bar charging €2 for every mention of the word 'Covid'
News 3 hours ago

Donegal bar charging €2 for every mention of the word 'Covid'

By: Connell McHugh

Dubliner Killian Phillips joins Crystal Palace from Drogheda United
Sport 20 hours ago

Dubliner Killian Phillips joins Crystal Palace from Drogheda United

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Rat who detected over 100 landmines in Cambodia passes away
News 20 hours ago

Rat who detected over 100 landmines in Cambodia passes away

By: Connell McHugh