Irish comedy 'Deadly Cuts' sold to distributors in US, Australia, South Africa and Spain

IRISH COMEDY film 'Deadly Cuts' has been sold to distributors in the USA, Australia, Spain and South Africa.

Released in Ireland in October 2021, the film follows four hairstylists in Dublin who accidentally become vigilantes after being terrorised by a local gang.

The film was released on Netflix last week, and is currently trending as the fourth most popular film in Ireland.

Written and directed by Rachel Carey, the movie will make its debut abroad in time for St Patrick's Day.

Angeline Ball, Ericka Roe, Shauna Higgins and Lauren Larkin as the four hairstylists, while Ian Lloyd Anderson plays a leader of a gang of thugs and Aidan McArdle as a sinister politician.

"It's amazing to know it is going international. It is such an Irish film and I think it is unapologetically Dublin and very deliberately so. There is no toning down of slang or accents anywhere.

Carey took to Twitter to share the news:

She also spoke on RTÉ Radio One's Morning Ireland, saying:

"I'm really excited about an international audience seeing it and seeing Dublin wit and humour for what it really is. And just how funny the Dublin dialect can be and the humour we like to make here. I hope it goes down well.

Angeline Ball has this week also been sharing her joy at the fact the film is doing so well on Netflix.