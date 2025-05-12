Northern Irish police show Blue Lights scoops Bafta for Best Drama

BLUE LIGHTS won the award for Best Drama as the annual Bafta Television Awards ceremony got underway in London last night.

Set in post-Troubles Belfast, the BBC series explores the reality of life for police officers working in the PSNI.

The first series, which focused on three police recruits who faced the pressure of criminal gangs and divided communities, proved a hit with audiences when it launched on BBC One and iPlayer in 2023.

The show continued to draw millions of viewers into series two, and series three began filming in Belfast earlier this year.

Last night the creators and cast shared their excitement to win the award at the glitzy ceremony held at the Royal Festival Hall.

Show co-creator and co-writer Declan Lawn said: "Thanks to our amazing cast and crew, those here and those back in Belfast.

“We've been on a quite a journey together through this season. It's been pretty extraordinary."

The show went up against Sherwood, Supacell and Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light in the Best Drama category.