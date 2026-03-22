Sanditon star Tom Weston-Jones to join Line of Duty cast as new series prepares to begin filming in Belfast

SANDITON star Tom Weston-Jones will join the cast of Line of Duty in the next series of the hit TV crime thriller, which will soon begin filming in Belfast.

The English actor, who also starred in American crime series Warrior, will play Detective Inspector Dominic Gough, leader of Tactical Operations Unit 7 (TO-7).

The BBC previously revealed that Trainspotting star Robert Carlyle would also join the cast as Detective Constable Shaun Massie, a Specialist Rifle Officer (SRO) working with TO-7.

Plot

Weston-Jones' character Gough is a charismatic officer who has won plaudits for a string of takedowns of organised crime.

Meanwhile, Carlyle's character, a veteran marksman, is described as a gruff loner who keeps himself to himself.

However, when Gough is accused of abusing his position of trust to act as a sexual predator, Massie's otherwise detached demeanour changes drastically.

The story delves into whether the accusation against the TO-7 chief is genuine or a deliberate distraction from a bigger threat still operating in the shadows.

TO-7 will also feature Line of Duty newcomers Laura Aikman (Gavin & Stacey) as DC Paula Beckman, Levi Brown (This Town) as DC Luke Tobin and Amy Leigh Hickman (Ackley Bridge) as DC Nira Rashid.

Other new Line of Duty cast members include Motherland star David Calder, Dominic Mafham from Killing Eve and Naomi Yang, who appeared in Under Salt Marsh.

Rounding out the new faces are Steven Elder, Sarah Andre White and Aimee Powell.

Simon Heath, who serves as executive producer for World Productions as well as creative director, commented: "We're delighted to be able to welcome such a great new cast to join so many well-loved actors from the history of the show."

Familiar faces

Line of Duty series seven is written by series creator Jed Mercurio, who will also direct the final three episodes.

"I'm honoured to be working with our brilliant new cast members, and I know the audience will be thrilled to see some much-loved old faces returning from previous seasons," he said.

As well as Mercurio's return behind the scenes, some familiar faces will be back in front of the cameras.

AC-12 may well have been disbanded, replaced with the Inspectorate of Police Standards, however, actors Martin Compston (Steve Arnott), Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming) and Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings) will reprise their roles in the fight against corruption.

Also returning are Mark Bonnar (former Deputy Chief Constable Mike Dryden), Owen Teale (Chief Constable Philip Osborne), Perry Fitzpatrick (DS Chris Lomax) and Christina Chong (DI Nicky Rogerson).

The next instalment of Line of Duty starts filming in Belfast this spring and will air next year, with the BBC confirming the cast have already gathered for a read-through.

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