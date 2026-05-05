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Man in critical condition in hospital following ‘serious assault’ in Cork
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Man in critical condition in hospital following ‘serious assault’ in Cork

A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital following an assault in Cork.

The man, who is aged in his late 30s, was found by gardaí in Liffey Park in Mayfield in the early hours of this morning.

“Shortly after 3am, while on active patrol, Gardaí discovered a man in his late 30s with serious injuries at Liffey Park, Mayfield,” the police force confirmed today.

“The injured man was transported by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition,” they added.

“The scene has been preserved for forensic and technical examination and investigations are ongoing.”

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed te incident to contact them.

“Anyone who was in the Liffey Park area during the early hours of Tuesday, 5th May 2026 and who may have camera footage - including dash-cam footage - is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on (021) 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

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See More: Assault, Cork, Liffey Park

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