Tánaiste joins EU ministers to discuss ‘unacceptable’ rise in energy costs due to Middle East confict

TÁNAISTE Simon Harris will meet with fellow EU finance ministers in Brussels today to discuss the economic impact of the conflict in the Middle East.

Rising energy costs are being experienced across the EU as a result of the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war.

Petrol, diesel and home heating oil prices all rose when Iran shut the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping lane shortly after the conflict began in late February. It remains closed with only a small number of ships able to pass through it.

During a two-day visit to Brussels, for a meeting of EU Finance Ministers, Mr Harris will discuss the impact of the ongoing blockade.

Ministers will also “take stock of measures implemented at national level over the last number of weeks”, Mr Harris’ department cofirmed.

“This is the first in-person meeting of EU Finance Ministers since governments across the EU implemented significant budgetary measures to protect citizens and businesses from the unacceptable rising cost of energy as a result of the crisis in the Middle East,” the Tánaiste said ahead of the meting.

“I look forward to receiving an update from the European Commission on the EU response so far and sharing views with colleagues on policy measures taken at national level.”

He added: “This is also the last meeting of EU Finance Ministers to be held in Brussels before Ireland assumes the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in July.

"With this in mind, I will have a number of bilateral meetings on the margins of the meetings including with my Swedish counterpart with the proposed new Investment Account for 2027 and the Irish Presidency as our focus.”

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