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Two semi-automatic pistols among firearms found at Co. Wicklow home
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Two semi-automatic pistols among firearms found at Co. Wicklow home

GARDAÍ have seized two semi-automatic pistols from a home in Co. Wicklow.

Officers from the Baltinglass and Bray areas of the county searched the property near Baltinglass yesterday with the support of the Armed Support Unit (ASU).

During the search they discovered “a number of firearms” they confirmed today.

One of the guns seized by gardaí following a search of the Co. Wicklow home

These including two semi-automatic pistols, along with ammunition and a replica grenade.

“The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service (EODS) attended the scene,” the police force confirmed in a statement.

“A cordon was put in place for a period of time, but the area has since been declared safe,” they added.

Two people, a man in his 30s and a woman in her late 20s, were arrested at the scene. Both are being held at a Garda station in Wicklow.

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See More: Gardai, Guns, Search, Wicklow

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