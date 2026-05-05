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Witness appeal after cyclist dies following collision in Co. Laois
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Witness appeal after cyclist dies following collision in Co. Laois

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a cyclist died following a collision in Co. Laois.

The man, aged in his 50s, collided with railings while cycling on College Avenue, in Mountmellick at around 4.30pm on May 3.

The cyclist was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise for treatment, where he died last night

He was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise for treatment where he passed away last night, Gardaí confirmed today.

The police force has appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on (057) 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

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See More: Collision, Laois, Midland Regional Hospital

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