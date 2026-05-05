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Ireland’s first climate-neutral 3G sports pitch now in play
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Ireland’s first climate-neutral 3G sports pitch now in play

IRELAND’S first climate neutral 3G sports pitch has been unveiled in Belfast.

The pitch is part of a £4m upgrade of the sports facilities of Stranmillis University College.

Rather than using traditional rubber crumb, the new 3G artificial pitch — which is the first of its kind in use on the island of Ireland – uses a cork-based infill to create a high-performance yet environmentally responsible playing surface.

The investment has also seen the installation of a 2G multi‑use games area at the college as well as floodlighting to enable year‑round use, upgraded changing and medical facilities and improved car, coach and cycle parking at the site.

Picxtured at the launch are (l-r) Stranmillis University College Student Union President Jessica Martin, Principal Professor Jonathan Heggarty, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Chair of the Governing Body Edgar Jardine and incoming Student Union President Josh Nicholl

Northern Ireland’s Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, whose department provided ninety per cent of the funding for the project, officially opened the new sports pitches this month.

“These new sports facilities at Stranmillis University College represent a significant investment in teacher education and student experience,” she said.

“Teachers play a vital role in our society and our economy, and it is essential that those training for the profession have access to modern, high‑quality facilities that support their learning and development,” she added.

The college delivers Physical Education modules as part of its undergraduate teacher education programmes and offers a BSc in Physical Education and Sport.

"The new facilities will support the practical delivery of these courses and enhance opportunities for wider campus and community use," a Stranmillis spokesperson confirmed.

Speaking at the launch, Professor Jonathan Heggarty, Principal and CEO of Stranmillis, said they were “proud” to unveil their new sports complex.

“Stranmillis is proud to introduce its brand-new sports complex, designed to meet the needs of a wide range of users, from our own students to community groups and elite sports organisations,” he said.

“These cutting edge facilities offer flexible, high-quality spaces for training, competition, events, and wellbeing activities.”

He added: “Sport has played a vital role in life at Stranmillis for over a century, not only for our clubs and societies but also for students across our programmes.

“For example, our Physical Education and Sport programme has grown significantly in recent years, establishing Stranmillis as a key provider in this important field.

“These new facilities will further strengthen our work in this area and provide our students with a hugely valuable resource.”

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See More: 3G Pitch, Belfast, Climate, Stranmillis University College

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