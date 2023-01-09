Ten Minutes with Rory Gillanders

Rory Gillanders is a singer/songwriter from Dublin whose influences include Dylan, Springsteen, Noel Gallagher and Ryan Adams.

He's currently in the process of organising some live dates to promote his latest record Wilderness released in 2021 to critical acclaim.

What are you up to?

I’m currently rehearsing with the band and getting ready for some gigs. I’m also rehearsing with my cousin, Stephen, and working on new music with him.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

And the Healing Has Begun by Van Morrison. I could listen to it forever.

Which musician has most influenced you?

I know a lot of people say this but it’s gotta be Dylan! Pure genius.

Who would be in your ideal band?

Paolo Nutini. I love his music and he seems like a cool dude to have a couple of pints with.

How did you get started in music?

I’ve always been obsessed with music but actually started playing guitar and writing songs when I was out of work with a back injury. I plucked up the courage to play an open mic and things just kicked on from there.

What are your Irish roots?

I was actually born in Cork and lived in Kinsale for a few years then moved to Dublin when I was about 7.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

Gerry Cinnamon, Paolo Nutini, Lana Del Rey and The Smiths.

Pantomime or opera?

Nether, thank you.

What’s your favourite place in Ireland?

I would have to say Howth. The cliffs are beautiful and it’s a great place to go for a walk and clear your head.

Mozart or Martin Hayes?

They’re both great musicians but I’d have to say Mozart. Bit of a geezer wasn’t he?

What would be your motto?

Music is power, fear is not. . . . .

What's the best piece of advice you've been given this year?

Go to sleep when your new-born baby sleeps.

Have you a favourite line from a song?

I’d say, ‘’They got money for wars, but can’t feed the poor,’’ from Keep Ya Head Up by Tupac. He was light years ahead of his time.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My record player.

What are the best and worst things about where you live?

Best thing, nice Guinness! Worst thing, the establishment!

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

That I know very little about what it’s all about. And question everything.

What gives you the greatest laugh?

Hanging out with mates and just having the craic.

What do you believe in?

I would say I’m quite spiritual and there’s more going on that meets the eye. The Universe innit. Ha.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Blood on the Tracks by Bob Dylan.

Who is the greatest love of your life?

My daughter, Bella.