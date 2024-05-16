‘VERY SPECIAL’: Dermot O’Leary meets musical icons Jon Bon Jovi and Shania Twain

PRESENTER Dermot O’Leary has shared the “very special” experience of sitting down with musical legends Jon Bon Jovi and Shania Twain to reflect on their chart-topping careers.

The pair were both interviewed by O’Leary for two new episodes of the BBC’s Reel Stories, which saw them look back at footage of their performances over the years.

Both artists met with O’Leary at a London cinema, separately but on the same day, where they spoke candidly about the highs and lows of their experiences on the road to stardom.

“To sit down with two music icons, that we recorded on the same day, was very special indeed,” he said.

“Two very different stories,” he added, “but ones that share a drive, hunger, ethic and a heap of talent, plus two very engaging and warm, fun personalities.”

Bon Jovi claims the experience took him on a trip down memory lane.

“Dermot was a great conversation, and he took me on a trip thru some very special memories,” he said.

“It was incredible to see the band’s 40-year journey on the screen in a theatre,” he added.

“And what a wonderful coincidence that my sister Shania was there filming on the same day, I look forward to seeing her journey on what will be a great episode.”

Twain was similarly enthused by the experience of looking back on her career with O’Leary.

“What a wonderful concept,” she said.

“I loved the setting of the old cinema in London – it was a real cosy chat with Dermot, and I loved the trip down memory lane together – you never know what’s popping up next as the artist, so it’s a lot of fun.”

She added: “Neat that Jon was going in to do the same thing with Dermot on the same day.

“I can’t wait to see his episode. We are such great friends, and he is so talented as an artist.”

This Morning host O’Leary, who was born in Colchester, Essex to parents who hail from Co. Wexford, now lives in the capital, where he is an active patron of the London Irish Centre.

Next month his Reel Stories interviews will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, where people will get an insight into the pivotal moments from the lives of the industry icons.

“I hope fans and casual viewers alike find them as engaging and enlightening as I did,” O’Leary added.