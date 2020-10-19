WATCH: Hilarious moment Dubliner brings traffic to a standstill with fountain 'bubblebath'

THIS IS one way to keep extra-clean during a pandemic...

Over the last few months we've all been washing our hands more, using sanitiser and wearing face masks, but one Dublin man decided to take it another step further when he noticed a bubble bath had popped up in the city centre.

Perhaps you've seen something like this before-- students or general messers will pour washing powder into a city fountain, leading to foam forming in the water and floating across the street.

A harmless prank which usually garners some spectators, but over the weekend it brought traffic to a standstill as Dubliner Fabu noticed the bubbly fountain and decided to "bring the comedy out of it" and take an icy cold dip.

In a video posted to Twitter, the entertainer circled the fountain and washed his hands, making comments about Covid-19 and hand sanitiser before he stripped off to his underwear and chilled in the bubbly water.

Advertisement

The hilarious video saw a car slow down, peals of laughter coming from the open windows, and beep its support to Fabu.

Later, passengers and the driver of a Dublin Bus stopped in traffic also got to witness the hilarity...

The brilliant video quickly went viral, having been viewed over 100,000 times since it was uploaded yesterday afternoon.

Sinn Féin TD and Spokesperson for Housing, Eoin Ó Broin, shared the video to his Twitter page calling Fabu "an absolute legend".

"Free hand sanitiser! Free bubblebath in Dublin! Pure class," he wrote.

Advertisement

You can check out more of Fabu's comedy on his Youtube (here) or Twitter (here).