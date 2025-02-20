Aer Lingus will fly Riverdance troupe across the world for anniversary tour

AER LINGUS will fly the Riverdance troupe across the globe this year as they embark on their 30th anniversary tour.

The Irish airline has been announced as the official airline partner for the tour, which has shows planned in North America, the UK and Ireland throughout 2025.

Originally a seven-minute Eurovision interval act which impressed television audiences in 1994, Riverdance debuted in 1995 as a full-length musical and theatrical performance.

Composed by Bill Whelan, produced by Moya Doherty, and directed by John McColgan, the original troupe was led by Michael Flatley and Jean Butler.

Thirty years later, the show continues to captivate new audiences, with the Riverdance - The New Generation tour set to stop in 45 locations in the US and Canada alone this year.

“Riverdance has been connecting people around the world to Ireland’s heritage and culture for 30 years,” Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus Chief Customer Officer, said.

“As the official airline partner of Riverdance’s 30th Anniversary Tour, Aer Lingus is proud to foster those connections.

“We look forward to welcoming a new generation of Riverdance performers onboard as they share the magic of Irish music, song and dance with new audiences in North America and beyond."

Riverdance will also return to Ireland for a 14-week run at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin this summer before performing 30 dates across the UK later in 2025, with stops planned at London’s Hammersmith Apollo, the Manchester Opera House, and Liverpool’s Empire Theatre, before wrapping up their anniversary year in Belfast.

"Riverdance’s partnership with Aer Lingus brings together two iconic Irish brands, which are both dedicated to celebrating and sharing Irish culture with the world,” Riverdance Executive Producer Padraic Moyles said.

“We look forward to commemorating our 30th Anniversary and are delighted to collaborate with Aer Lingus to bring Riverdance – The New Generation to audiences across North America, the UK, and Ireland."