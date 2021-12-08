All you need to enjoy an authentic Irish Christmas from anywhere in the world can be found in this box

THE PERFECT care package for anyone missing Christmas back home in Ireland has arrived just in time for the festive celebrations.

Bursting with Irish treats that will bring back memories of the Emerald Isle, The Christmas Box is a must have for anyone pining for home.

Featuring iconic treats like Selection Boxes, Cadbury Roses, Tayto and plenty more besides, if your loved ones are spending Christmas away from home this is the gift guaranteed to put you straight to the top of the Christmas card list.

An Irish company, The Paddy Box has an established reputation for delivering some of the biggest and best care packages on offer to the Irish living abroad.

Each one encapsulates our unique Irish culture and affection for instantly recognisable Irish products.

Customers can choose from a range of pre-packed, individually themed, 10 item boxes, or choose to make their own custom 10 item box, tailoring them specifically for someone they love using all your favourite Irish treats, foods and gift items via The Paddy Box website.

Boxes start from €49.95 and go up to €59.95. Each is hand-packed with the option to include personal messages to family and loved one anywhere in the world.

Now the firm’s annual Christmas Paddy Box is available, which is bursting with quintessentially Irish staples like Tayto crisps, Barry’s Tea and Cadbury chocolate.

It's the perfect gift for a homesick friend or family member at Christmas – and it arrives beautifully wrapped.

All you have to do is order it.

The Christmas Box is priced at €59.95 and is available here.

Delivery charges start at €3.00 up to €18.00 depending on the country, for further information click here.

The complete Paddy Box care package selection can be viewed and purchased here.