All you need to enjoy an authentic Irish Christmas from anywhere in the world can be found in this box
Life & Style

All you need to enjoy an authentic Irish Christmas from anywhere in the world can be found in this box

THE PERFECT care package for anyone missing Christmas back home in Ireland has arrived just in time for the festive celebrations.

Bursting with Irish treats that will bring back memories of the Emerald Isle, The Christmas Box is a must have for anyone pining for home.

Featuring iconic treats like Selection Boxes, Cadbury Roses, Tayto and plenty more besides, if your loved ones are spending Christmas away from home this is the gift guaranteed to put you straight to the top of the Christmas card list.

The Paddy Box ship 30,000 care packages to Irish ex-pats around the world each year

An Irish company, The Paddy Box has an established reputation for delivering some of the biggest and best care packages on offer to the Irish living abroad.

Each one encapsulates our unique Irish culture and affection for instantly recognisable Irish products.

Customers can choose from a range of pre-packed, individually themed, 10 item boxes, or choose to make their own custom 10 item box, tailoring them specifically for someone they love using all your favourite Irish treats, foods and gift items via The Paddy Box website.

Boxes start from €49.95 and go up to €59.95.  Each is hand-packed with the option to include personal messages to family and loved one anywhere in the world.

The ever-popular Christmas Paddy Box is now available once again - bursting with festive treats

Now the firm’s annual Christmas Paddy Box is available, which is bursting with quintessentially Irish staples like Tayto crisps, Barry’s Tea and Cadbury chocolate.

It's the perfect gift for a homesick friend or family member at Christmas – and it arrives beautifully wrapped.

All you have to do is order it.

The Christmas Box is priced at €59.95 and is available here.

Delivery charges start at €3.00 up to €18.00 depending on the country, for further information click here.

The complete Paddy Box care package selection can be viewed and purchased here.

See More: Christmas, Paddy Box

Related

10 Irish phrases to get you through Christmas and New Year
Life & Style 23 hours ago

10 Irish phrases to get you through Christmas and New Year

By: Irish Post

21 hilarious Christmas fails guaranteed to get you in the festive mood
Life & Style 1 day ago

21 hilarious Christmas fails guaranteed to get you in the festive mood

By: Irish Post

Nine of the best Christmas party games for the season
Life & Style 1 day ago

Nine of the best Christmas party games for the season

By: Mal Rogers

Latest

13 Irish phrases to celebrate the New Year and how to pronounce them
Life & Style 24 minutes ago

13 Irish phrases to celebrate the New Year and how to pronounce them

By: Irish Post

Johnson apologises over leaked video but has been assured no party took place
News 29 minutes ago

Johnson apologises over leaked video but has been assured no party took place

By: Connell McHugh

PAVING THE WAY: How the Irish construction industry pioneers made their lasting mark on Britain
Life & Style 38 minutes ago

PAVING THE WAY: How the Irish construction industry pioneers made their lasting mark on Britain

By: Ultan Cowley

Irish political leaders in London for British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference
News 53 minutes ago

Irish political leaders in London for British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference

By: Irish Post

Rory Best weighs in on the God Save The Queen debate and says It's"not very inclusive".
Sport 1 hour ago

Rory Best weighs in on the God Save The Queen debate and says It's"not very inclusive".

By: Conor O'Donoghue