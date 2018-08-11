Grandparents reunited with missing souvenir of their wedding day
Life & Style

Grandparents reunited with missing souvenir of their wedding day

A wedding coin dating back to 1991 was missing for almost a fortnight.

A souvenir dating the time when a Cork couple got married has been rightfully returned to the owners.

Gardaí tweeted on July 30 about the missing coin, saying it was handed in Ballincollig station in County Cork, waiting for it to be returned to owners missing it.

As of August 11, the An Garda Síochána Twitter account revealed the couple had retrieved their wedding coin and were still happily married.

The tweet added that the couple had three children and currently have one grandchild. Awww.

"Great news...Michael & Mary are happily married in Youghal with 3 kids & a grandchild. They came into Youghal Garda station today & have now got their wedding coin back where it belongs!"

