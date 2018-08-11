Grandparents reunited with missing souvenir of their wedding day

A wedding coin dating back to 1991 was missing for almost a fortnight.

A souvenir dating the time when a Cork couple got married has been rightfully returned to the owners.

Gardaí tweeted on July 30 about the missing coin, saying it was handed in Ballincollig station in County Cork, waiting for it to be returned to owners missing it.

Forget Jack & Dani, Its all about Michael & Mary! This wedding coin was handed into Ballincollig Garda Station. Let's get it back to the owners! Please RT #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/jvYPxOyfYg — Garda Info (@gardainfo) July 30, 2018

As of August 11, the An Garda Síochána Twitter account revealed the couple had retrieved their wedding coin and were still happily married.

Advertisement

The tweet added that the couple had three children and currently have one grandchild. Awww.

"Great news...Michael & Mary are happily married in Youghal with 3 kids & a grandchild. They came into Youghal Garda station today & have now got their wedding coin back where it belongs!"