Games of Thrones star from Northern Ireland joins cast of Strictly Come Dancing

ONE of the stars of hit TV series Game of Thrones has been revealed as a contestant on the upcoming series of BBC show Strictly Come Dancing.

Kristian Nairn from Lisburn starred as gentle giant Hodor in the fantasy series, much of which was filmed in the North.

However, where his Westeros character used his immense strength to hold off an army of the dead, Nairn faces an altogether different challenge on Strictly as he swaps resisting Wights for refining waltzes.

"This will be a huge challenge for me physically, but I'm ready to rise to it!" he told the BBC.

"It's a surreal and wonderful opportunity to shed one of my left feet!"

Nairn is an internationally renowned actor, DJ and creative force who has spent over two decades at the forefront of music and entertainment.

He is most famous for playing Hodor, a role that earned him a devoted international following and created one of the most iconic and emotional moments in recent TV history.

However, he is also known to millions around the world for his role as Wee John Feeney in two series of the HBO comedy, Our Flag Means Death.

As one of Ireland's most prolific house DJs, Nairn has played alongside industry icons including Steve Aoki, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Fatboy Slim and Danny Howard.

He has also delivered high-energy sets at global super clubs such as Amnesia, Café Mambo and Hakkasan.

Nairn is the 15th and final celebrity announced for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Others appearing in the 23rd season of the popular show include former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, broadcaster Ross King and former Neighbours star Stefan Dennis.

Made by BBC Studios Entertainment and broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, the series is set to return in the autumn.

Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon have been announced as new professional dancers for the forthcoming season.