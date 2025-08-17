Endangered red panda cubs born at Irish wildlife park

TWO endangered red panda cubs have been born at a wildlife park in Ireland.

Fota Wildlife Park in Co. Cork announced this week that the cubs had been born at its conservation centre on June 7.

While not yet visible to the public, the park has called on people to help name the cubs and hopes their birth will help raise awareness of the decline of the species in the wild.

"We're absolutely delighted to announce the births of the two red pandas," said Lead Ranger Julien Fonteneau.

"It's been two years since we last welcomed red panda cubs at Fota Wildlife Park."

Population decline

The cubs are the offspring of three-year-old mother Suzi, who arrived at Fota from Berlin Zoo, and seven-year-old father Grga, who was transferred from Zagreb Zoo in Croatia in June 2019.

The parents are part of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP), a collaborative initiative to ensure the survival of threatened species through coordinated breeding efforts.

For now, the cubs remain in the nesting box, sleeping and nursing with their mother.

It is not yet known what gender the cubs are.

In the next three weeks, they will start to explore the habitat outside their nesting box for brief periods in the early morning or late evening under the careful supervision of their mother.

The species is listed as endangered, with its population declining in the wild primarily due to habitat loss and poaching in its native range in the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China.

Protective

Fonteneau said Suzi was being typically protective of her cubs, which are expected to make brief appearances over the coming months.

"Their mother, Suzi, is a first-time mum and has taken to her new role with ease," he said.

"She's currently being very protective, displaying typical red panda maternal behaviour by keeping the cubs secure, while diligently feeding and grooming them.

"Being involved in the care of an endangered species is one of the most meaningful aspects of the animal care work at Fota Wildlife Park.

"We hope that the red panda births will raise awareness around species and biodiversity loss and will inspire and educate the visiting public and future generations.

"Although the cubs remain mostly hidden for now, visitors might be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of them when Suzi occasionally moves them between nesting boxes.

"Over the next few months, and as they grow more confident, the cubs are expected to make brief appearances during quieter periods of the day, closely supervised by Suzi.”

To submit a name suggestion for one of the cubs, please click here.