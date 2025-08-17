Irish tech firm secures funding for device to detect concussion in sportspeople

AN IRISH tech firm has secured €650,000 in pre-seed funding to help produce a device that detects concussion in sportspeople.

The compact, behind-the-ear sports wearable from Sports Impact Technologies detects head impacts in real-time to enhance player safety by eliminating undetected concussions.

The investment round, led by private investors with the support of Enterprise Ireland High-Potential Start-Up (HPSU) funding, will accelerate the roll-out of the company's beta product.

"It is estimated that between 5 per cent and 10 per cent of players experience a concussion in any given sports season, with five in 10 concussions going unreported or undetected leading to players experiencing long-term health implications," said Eóin Tuohy, CEO and founder of Sports Impact Technologies.

"Using our smart sensor technology to monitor head impacts in real-time, our goal is to make unrecognised concussions a thing of the past protecting athletes, optimising their performance, and enabling participation."

Player safety

The wearable sensor, which is sport and player agnostic and sits comfortably and discreetly behind the ear, monitors head impacts during a game by recording head accelerations.

Data and alerts are sent in real-time via an app to coaches, medical staff or safety officials, who can then make an informed decision on whether to take a player off to be assessed for concussion.

It is hoped this will reduce the risk of further injury and ensuring player safety on the field.

"We're thrilled to have closed this funding round with the backing of both private investors and Enterprise Ireland," said Touhy.

"The investment will support the final stages of product development and help us bring our beta wearable to market.

"We are launching beta-testing programmes with pilot customers in sports ranging from American football to rugby to soccer, hockey and GAA football this September, which will provide valuable real-world data and position us for a full product launch early next year."

'Game-changer'

Keith Brock of Enterprise Ireland said the organisation is proud to support Sports Impact Technologies, which was founded in 2022 and is headquartered at NovaUCD in Dublin.

"This investment reflects our commitment to backing innovative Irish companies that are solving real-world challenges with global relevance," he said.

"The team's wearable sensor technology is a game-changer for athlete safety, and we're excited to support their journey as they bring this product to market."