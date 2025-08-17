Belfast man assaulted by gang of up to eight men armed with bats and hammers

A MAN in Belfast is being treated in hospital after being assaulted by a gang of up to eight masked men armed with bats and hammers.

The attack occurred at a property in the east of the city in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police have now appealed for information over the incident.

"At approximately 12.20am, it was reported that approximately eight masked men, armed with what is believed to have been bats and hammers, called to a property in Loopland Park," said Detective Sergeant Kitchen of the PSNI.

"The men forced their way inside and assaulted the resident, causing injuries to their head and body.

"The victim was taken to hospital where they received treatment for their injuries."

Police have appealed for anyone who saw the group of men in the area or who may have captured relevant camera footage to contact them.