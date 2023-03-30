'I’ll be in Lime Rick’ – Love Island winner Ekin-Su amuses fans with shocking mispronunciation of Irish city
Ekin-Su Culculogiu is in Ireland this weekend

LOVE ISLAND winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğluis is heading to Ireland this weekend where she will enjoy a whirlwind tour of the nation while launching a new make-up range.

While there the London-based star, who is of Turkish origin, will take part in a series of meet and greet events with fans as she reveals her cosmetics collection in collaboration with Be Perfect.

But she may need to work on her pronunciation of Irish place names before she arrives in the Emerald Isle today - as a recent social media post shows she doesn’t quite have them down just yet.

Posting a message to her Irish fans on Instagram this week, the reality tv star, who won the 2022 series of Love Island with her partner Davide Sanclimenti, told them: “I am extremely excited to meet you all for the meet and greet with Be Perfect in Ireland this weekend.”

She added: “So Thursday I am in Belfast, Friday I am in Wexford and Saturday I am at Limerick”.

But she unknowingly pronounces Limerick as ‘Lime Rick’ – which has caused much amusement among her social media fans.

It wasn't long, however, before the star was alerted to her mistake by her fans, and she quickly sent a message to her fans to update them

However, she hasn't quite understood what they were trying to tell her - with the star seemingly now believing that 'Limerick' is the Irish version of 'Lime Rick'.

She wrote: "Here's an interesting fact, apparently Lime Rick is called Limerick in Irish, I just found out from some of my fans.

"So I apologise, I said Lime Rick  but it is Limerick."

Regardless of the mispronunciation, and misunderstanding, Ekin-Su's Irish social media fans are still eager for her arrival – and it would seem Ekin-Su is too, with the reality TV star stating: “I cannot wait to meet you all, I am super excited.

“I love Ireland and I love you all so I will see you there soon.”

