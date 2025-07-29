Paul Costelloe will close inaugural Ireland Fashion Week

DESIGNER Paul Costelloe will present the closing show at the inaugural Ireland Fashion Week its organisers have confirmed.

The London-based Irishman will take a central role at the new event, which is due to take place in Dublin from October 6 to 10.

Galway-born tech entrepreneur Ashley McDonnell is the person bringing fashion week to Irland for the very first time.

The event is set to bring together "leading designers, international industry figures, the most stylish Irish and the global media" the organisers explain.

They will be "welcomed to enjoy several fashion shows featuring the country's most celebrated names as well as exciting up-and-comers”, they add.

This week it was confirmed that the event, which will be sponsored by Visa, will be closed by Costelloe, in what will be a much-anticipated homecoming for the Dubliner.

“As one of the most established names in Irish fashion, Paul's inclusion marks a defining moment for Ireland Fashion Week, bringing four decades of excellence and his legendary craftsmanship home to Dublin,” the organisers state.

“Since establishing his eponymous fashion house, Paul Costelloe has built an extraordinary legacy that seamlessly blends hand-crafted luxurious fabrics with cutting-edge design, innovation and creativity,” they add.

“Drawing inspiration from his Irish heritage and deep love of equestrian elegance, Paul's designs offer a perfect balance between timeless tailoring and modern sophistication.”

IFW founder McDonnell said Costelloe's presence as the closing show is a "defining moment for Irish fashion".

“His legacy bridges generations, and his involvement in Ireland Fashion Week signals just how powerful Ireland's creative design future is,” she added.

Costelloe’s show will take place at the Rotunda of Dublin's City Hall on October 10.