Sharon Shannon wows crowds in Birmingham

AS part of her recent mini three-date UK Tour the multi-instrumentalist Sharon Shannon stopped off at Norton’s in Birmingham.

To have the Sharon Shannon Trio play at the relatively new venue in Birmingham has been an aspiration for venue owner Peter Connolly since it formally opened its doors in 2019.

The venue quickly sold out once news that the famed button accordionist from Co. Clare would be performing there went online.

The Trio were followed with a performance from the lads of local band Lampa who were joined on stage by Manchester's Donal Scally.