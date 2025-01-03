Sharon Shannon wows crowds in Birmingham

Lord of the Dance
AS part of her recent mini three-date UK Tour the multi-instrumentalist Sharon Shannon stopped off at Norton’s in Birmingham.

To have the Sharon Shannon Trio play at the relatively new venue in Birmingham has been an aspiration for venue owner Peter Connolly since it formally opened its doors in 2019.

The venue quickly sold out once news that the famed button accordionist from Co. Clare would be performing there went online.

Fans came out in their droves for The Sharon Shannon Trio gig at Nortons (Pics: Chris Egan)

The Trio were followed with a performance from the lads of local band Lampa who were joined on stage by Manchester's Donal Scally.

Scroll down for more images from the event...

The Sharon Shannon Trio take to the stage at Nortons (Pics: Chris Egan)

The lads from Lampa follow Sharon Shannon on Stage (Pics: Chris Egan)

Sharon Shannon with Peter Commonly and guests from Nortons (Pics: Chris Egan)

Manchester's Donal Scally joins Lampa on Stage (Pics: Chris Egan)

Jim Murray from the Sharon Shannon Trio (Pics: Chris Egan)

Jack Maher of Sharon Shannon Trio (Pics: Chris Egan)

Audience guests and fellow musicians, Pete Bishop and Tin Edey (Pics: Chris Egan)

