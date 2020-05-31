100-year-old Dublin woman pens heartwarming letter to newborn great-grandson she has yet to hold

A DUBLIN centenarian has written an emotional letter to her new great-grandson who was born during lockdown and is 100 years and one day younger than her.

Margaret Lynch has led an incredible life by anyone’s standards.

Born in April 3, 1920, during the War of Independence, she also lived through World War II, going on to marry the love of her life and late husband Michael at the age of 25, after the conflict ended.

Together they had six happy children who between them gave Margaret and Michael 19 wonderful grandchildren to dote on.

Margaret celebrated her 100th birthday in lockdown last month.

It may not have been the celebration she had once had in mind but just a day later, Margaret received another gift in the form Daniel, her 29th great-grandchild, born on April 4, 2020.

Arriving fit and healthy during lockdown, Daniel may have been born into a world of uncertainty but he also inspired Margaret to reach out with a message of hope for the future.

Currently cocooning through the pandemic, she may not have been able to hold and cuddle her newest great-grandchild just yet but she wanted to share something special with him.

The result is a letter set to feature in a new RTÉ short film titled Letters From Lockdown: Dear Daniel.

Part of a series of short films created by RTÉ each offers "a reflection on an aspect of the situation we all find ourselves in, whether it is separation from loved ones, concerns about mental health, the breakdown of the rituals we hold so dear"

Directed and edited by Kenny Mac Giolla Phádraig and produced by Shauna McGreevy and Sally Roden, Margaret’s letter to Daniel is a beautiful, uplifting message from a woman who has lived - and continues to live – her life to the fullest.

Margaret writes: "Daniel, please god when all this virus has passed over, you are going to grow up in a wonderful world with no pandemics and you will be able to run around freely and play with other children like I did."

"I've had a great life Daniel, a long life. It hasn't always been easy, but you have to take the bad with the good. You have to move on from tragedy. Life has to go on. When I am asked what I owe my long healthy life to, I tell them to eat porridge and make cocoa every night."

"Please god I will live long enough to have a little chat with you and all my great-grandchildren who are now in isolation."

"I love you all and God bless you. I will be watching over all of you when I get to heaven - but not for a long time yet."

Watch the full film above to hear Margaret's letter in full.