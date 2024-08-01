‘A mentor and inspiration’: Tributes following death of popular athletics coach
TRIBUTES have been paid to a popular athletics coach who died unexpectedly at his home in Co. Cork over the weekend.

Christopher Harrington died at his home in Waterfall on Sunday, July 28, his family have confirmed.

The father-of-five died “unexpectedly at home”, his family said in a statement, adding that he would be “sadly missed” by his large family and wide circle of friends.

He leaves behind wife Claire, children Lauryn, Craig-C, Craig-KH, Christopher and Callum, and grandson Kai, his family have confirmed.

Popular athletics coach Chris Harrington has died (Pic: Courtesy of Leevale AC)

The Cork man was well known in his hometown, where he was a middle distance coach with Leevale Athletic Club.

He previously was an athlete for and captain at the club, and was also responsible for building the Leevale High Performance Centre.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the sudden passing of our esteemed coach and dear friend, Chris Harrington,” the Leevale Athletic Club Committee said in a statement this week.

“Chris was not only a cornerstone of Leevale Athletic Club but also a mentor, inspiration and friend to many," they explained.

“His dedication, passion, and unwavering support for our athletes have left an indelible mark on our community.”

They added: “During this incredibly difficult time, we extend our deepest condolences to Chris’s family and friends.

“We understand that this news is deeply upsetting and may affect many within our community.

“Please know that Leevale Athletic Club is here to support you.

“We encourage any athletes, coaches, or parents who need someone to talk to or who require support to reach out to any member of our committee.

“We are committed to providing the assistance and comfort needed during this period of mourning.”

The Committee reminded its members that the popular coach’s legacy will live on “in the countless lives he touched and the positive impact he had on our club”.

“His spirit, enthusiasm, and commitment to excellence will forever be remembered and cherished,” they added.

“We stand together as a community to honour Coach Harrington’s memory and support one another through this loss.”

Mr Harrington’s funeral Mass will take place at 10am on Saturday, August 3 at the Church of The Real Presence in Curraheen, Co. Cork, followed by burial at St. James’ Cemetery in Chetwynd.

The funeral Mass will be livestreamed here.

